After much anticipation and intrigue, Disney+ finally added those darn Netflix Marvel shows to their service. Although the violent street vigilantes swinging onto the streaming platform have angered a few parents, there’s plenty of new additions that will keep them from having to alter those parental controls too much this April like the family musical Better Nate Than Ever.



Better Nate Than Ever heads to the platform on April 1. Based on the novel of the same name, the film follows outcast Nate (Rueby Wood) and his friend Libby (Aria Brooks) as they sneak off Home Alone 2: Lost In New York-style to the Big Apple in hopes of becoming Broadway stars. Bonus points are allotted for having Lisa Kudrow star as Nate’s former Broadway actress aunt who’s definitely got it!

For the sports documentary fans out there, a few more of ESPN’s 30 For 30 films were added to Disney+’s collection (due to them owning ESPN, too). A great one to start with is Jordan Rides The Bus, directed by Bull Durham’s Ron Shelton and coming to the platform on April 8. The documentary takes a look at Michael Jordan’s shocking retirement from basketball, then his eventual brief stint as a baseball player for one season—and everything that led up to such a huge switch for one of the world’s most famous athletes.

If you like looking behind the curtain, Disney’s Sketchbook aims to show how to draw some of the company’s most famous animated characters on April 27. Featuring animators and artists like Eric Goldberg, Mark Henn, Jin Kim, and Samantha Vilfort, the series showcases the magic of creating iconic Disney characters along with the artists’ own individual stories.

What is coming to Disney+ in April 2022?

Available April 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever

Available April 6

Moon Knight - Episode 102



Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 108

Available April 8

Chasing Mavericks

Jordan Rides The Bus

Silly Little Game

Four Days In October

Fernando Nation

Available April 13

Scrat Tales: Season One

Moon Knight - Episode 103

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 109

Available April 20

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 110

Moon Knight - Episode 104

Available April 22

Polar Bear

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

Available April 27

Sketchbook: Season One

Moon Knight - Episode 105