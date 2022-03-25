After much anticipation and intrigue, Disney+ finally added those darn Netflix Marvel shows to their service. Although the violent street vigilantes swinging onto the streaming platform have angered a few parents, there’s plenty of new additions that will keep them from having to alter those parental controls too much this April like the family musical Better Nate Than Ever.
Better Nate Than Ever heads to the platform on April 1. Based on the novel of the same name, the film follows outcast Nate (Rueby Wood) and his friend Libby (Aria Brooks) as they sneak off Home Alone 2: Lost In New York-style to the Big Apple in hopes of becoming Broadway stars. Bonus points are allotted for having Lisa Kudrow star as Nate’s former Broadway actress aunt who’s definitely got it!
For the sports documentary fans out there, a few more of ESPN’s 30 For 30 films were added to Disney+’s collection (due to them owning ESPN, too). A great one to start with is Jordan Rides The Bus, directed by Bull Durham’s Ron Shelton and coming to the platform on April 8. The documentary takes a look at Michael Jordan’s shocking retirement from basketball, then his eventual brief stint as a baseball player for one season—and everything that led up to such a huge switch for one of the world’s most famous athletes.
If you like looking behind the curtain, Disney’s Sketchbook aims to show how to draw some of the company’s most famous animated characters on April 27. Featuring animators and artists like Eric Goldberg, Mark Henn, Jin Kim, and Samantha Vilfort, the series showcases the magic of creating iconic Disney characters along with the artists’ own individual stories.
What is coming to Disney+ in April 2022?
Available April 1
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Better Nate Than Ever
Available April 6
Moon Knight - Episode 102
Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 108
Available April 8
Chasing Mavericks
Jordan Rides The Bus
Silly Little Game
Four Days In October
Fernando Nation
Available April 13
Scrat Tales: Season One
Moon Knight - Episode 103
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 109
Available April 20
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 110
Moon Knight - Episode 104
Available April 22
Polar Bear
Bear Witness
Explorer: The Last Tepui
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
Available April 27
Sketchbook: Season One
Moon Knight - Episode 105