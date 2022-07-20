The multiverse is expanding even further, as an extended cut of Everything Everywhere All At Once is set to hit theaters next weekend. As reported by Deadline, the explosive sci-fi comedy will be rereleased with an additional eight minutes of footage and an introduction from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who previously broke brains with 2016's Swiss Army Man.

The Daniels have previously shared a couple of deleted scenes, both featuring Jenny Slate, who appears in the film as a customer at Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) and Waymond (Ke Huy Quan)’s laundromat. In one, the Parks And Recreation actor joins the final battle for the fate of the multiverse. In the other, Slate enters a world that consists of a boiling pot of pasta to voice a character called Spaghetti Baby Noodle Boy. However, the promo video for the rerelease doesn’t tease much about what the new footage will include.

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Back In Theaters | Official Promo HD | A24

Everything Everywhere All At Once is already the highest-grossing release from indie tastemaker A24, surpassing Uncut Gems and Lady Bird, which was nominated for five Oscars. The current box office haul sits at around $94 million, against a budget of $25 million. Not bad for a movie about a woman doing her taxes!

Though the film is now available to watch at home, the fanbase that’s grown around its blend of eye-popping martial arts action and heartwarming family relationships is sure to return for what has been acclaimed as one of the top big screen spectacles of the year. Everything Everywhere All At Once also co-stars Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Harry Shum, Jr.

The extended cut will have a wide release after initially premiering in limited markets back in March before rolling out to more theaters through April.

Everything Everywhere All At Once will be rereleased on July 29.