In the season one finale of HBO’s Euphoria, Fezco a.k.a. Fez found himself in a compromising situation. His home was raided by the police for his drug dealing, and after staging a bloody robbery in order to pay off a supplier, his fate remains unknown.

As bad as thing looked, it turns out they could have been worse if writer and creator Sam Levinson went with his original plan to kill off Fez in season one. Actor Angus Cloud, who plays Fez in the melodramatic teen series, reveals he was never supposed to make it to the season two premiere.

“Apparently, because they cast me off the street, I guess the character of Fezco was [never meant to stick around],” he explains in an interview with GQ. “I don’t even know how. I never saw that script. No one ever told me.”

Cloud only found out about his character’s fate on set, from his co-star Jacob Elordi.

“It was one day when we were filming the pilot that I think Jacob told me, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, you didn’t know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out],” Cloud says.

“It never ended up happening,” Cloud continues. “I think that they liked what I did and so they decided to keep me alive and let me rock. I don’t know how I was going out, but hopefully I would’ve gone out like a G.” If that’s the case, add Fez to the long history of TV characters spared by the writers who’d marked them for death.

Bringing Cloud back for the second season has paid off thus far, as he had one of the highlight scenes from the premiere in which he bashes in the face of the abusive jock-villain Nate Jacobs (Elordi). In the first season finale, Elordi’s character is the one who reports Fez to the police. So, of course, Fez had to get some payback and give him a good knockout.

“Yeah he definitely had it coming. It’s well deserved. It was good to read that in the script. I was like, ‘Hell yeah, there you go!’ Snitches get stitches. Code of the streets right there,” Cloud says.

The first episode also dived into the origin story of Fez, and how he was raised by his grandmother, played by Katherine Narducci. According to Cloud, this season plans on diving into the more tender side of Fez, despite his brutality in episode one.

“I’m excited for y’all to see how he kind of comes out of his hard shell a little bit and he kind of exposes his softer side,” Cloud says. “ You see a little bit of his innocence and you see that he’s kind of been forced into this life.”

Euphoria airs weekly on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.