Before the second season of Euphoria premiered on HBO on January 9, the show’s Emmy-winning star Zendaya took to Instagram to warn fans that the show’s content might be heavier than they were expecting.

Advertisement

In the post, Zendaya wrote, “I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences. This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya”

Sunday night’s premiere was the first proper episode of Euphoria since 2019. In that time, the show aired two special episodes, one about Zendaya’s character Rue and one about Hunter Schafer’s character Jules. During the hiatus (and the COVID-19 pandemic), Zendaya also collaborated with the show’s creator Sam Levinson on the movie Malcolm & Marie, which premiered on Netflix in early 2021.

In the new season, Zendaya’s Rue is dealing with a drug relapse. She told The A.V. Club of Rue’s journey, “The whole show is nuanced, and nothing is just one way. [Even after season one], she still doesn’t know how to navigate sobriety. That adds a whole other layer of complex issues.” She added, “We wanted to start the show by giving Rue everything she says she wants. We give her her ideal dream situation and see how it works. She tries to balance two lives. We’ll see how well that goes for her.”

Zendaya had a busy year 2021. In addition to her work in Malcolm & Marie, she also voiced Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in Dune, and reprised her role as MJ in the box office smash Spider-Man: No Way Home. She’s expected to film Dune: Part Two later this year.