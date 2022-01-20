The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the 276 feature films that will duke it out for those sacred nomination slots for the 94th Oscars. With only a 10-month eligibility period, it’s a considerably shorter list than last year’s 366.
The list, per Deadline, starts runs from A-Z, starting off incredibly strong with The Addams Family 2, and ending with A24's road trip caper Zola. These films will become a shortlist, which will become an even shorter list of nominations. A few of this year’s big blockbusters on the list include: Black Widow, Dune, Cruella, No Time To Die, and West Side Story.
Some of the more critically acclaimed films from last year on the list include: Julia Ducournau’s Titane, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick... Boom!, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.
Nominations voting begins January 27 and runs through February 1. The Oscar nominations will be revealed on Tuesday, February 8. And finally, the Oscars will are March 27 on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Here is the full list of films eligible for Best Picture at the 94th annual Academy Awards, in alphabetical order:
Ailey
All Light, Everywhere
American Night
American Underdog
Annette
Antlers
The Ape Star
Army Of The Dead
Ascension
Attica
Back To The Outback
Becoming Cousteau
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Belle
Benedetta
Bergman Island
Best Sellers
The Beta Test
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little
Blurry
Black Widow
Blue Bayou
Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People
Boogie
Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
Bring Your Own Brigade
Bruised
Candyman
The Card Counter
Censor
Cinderella
Clifford The Big Red Dog
C’mon C’mon
Coda
Coming 2 America
Compartment No. 6
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Convergence: Courage In A Crisis
A Cop Movie
The Courier
A Crime On The Bayou
Cruella
Cry Macho
Cryptozoo
Cusp
Cyrano
Dear Evan Hansen
Don’t Look Up
Dream Horse
Drive My Car
The Dry
The Duke
Dune
East Of The Mountains
El Planeta
The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain
Encanto
Encounter
Eternals
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
F9: The Fast Saga
Fathom
Faya Dayi
Ferguson Rises
Fever Dream
Final Account
Finch
Finding You
First Date
The First Wave
Fix
Flag Day
Flee
The Forever Purge
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
Found
Four Good Days
Francesco
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Godzilla Vs. Kong
The Good Boss
The Grave
The Green Knight
The Guilty
Halloween Kills
The Hand Of God
Hard Luck Love Song
The Harder They Fall
Harper
Here Today
A Hero
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Holler
Homeroom
House Of Gucci
The Humans
I’m Your Man
In The Earth
In The Heights
In The Same Breath
India Sweets And Spices
Introducing, Selma Blair
Jai Bhim
Jockey
Joe Bell
John And The Hole
Josee, The Tiger And The Fish
A Journal For Jordan
Julia
Jungle Cruise
The Killing Of Kenneth
Chamberlain
The Killing Of Two Lovers
King Richard
The King’s Man
Lamb
Language Lessons
Lansky
Last And First Men
The Last Duel
Last Night In Soho
The Laws Of The Universe – The Age Of Elohim
Les Nôtres
Licorice Pizza
Like A Rolling Stone: The Life & Times Of Ben Fong-Torres
Lily Topples The World
Limbo
The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Leonardo
Love Is Love Is Love
Luca
Malignant
The Many Saints Of Newark
Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham
Mass
The Matrix Resurrections
Mayday
Memoria
Minamata
Misha And The Wolves
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Moffie
Mogul Mowgli
Mortal Kombat
Mother/Android
Mothering Sunday
Munich – The Edge Of War
The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses
My Name Is Pauli Murray
My Sunny Maad
Naked Singularity
National Champions
The Night House
Nightmare Alley
Nine Days
No Man Of God
No Ordinary Man
No Sudden Move
No Time To Die
Nobody
The Novice
The Nowhere Inn
Old
Old Henry
Operation Mincemeat
Operation Varsity Blues
Paper Spiders
Parallel Mothers
Passing
Paw Patrol The Movie
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Petite Maman
Pig
Plan B
Pompo The Cinephile
Poupelle Of Chimney Town
The Power Of The Dog
Pray Away
Prayers For The Stolen
Prisoners Of The Ghostland
Procession
Profile
The Protégé
Qazaq History Of The Golden
Man
Queenpins
Quiet Explosions: Healing The Brain
A Quiet Place Part Ii
The Race To Save The World
Raya And The Last Dragon
The Real Charlie Chaplin
Rebel Hearts
Red Notice
Red Rocket
Reminiscence
The Rescue
Respect
Riders Of Justice
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Sabaya
Senior Moment
7 Prisoners
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Shiva Baby
Silencio
Silent Night
Silo
Silver Carnation
Sing 2
Sisters On Track
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
So Late So Soon
Son Of Monarchs
Sophie Jones
The Souvenir Part Ii
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Sparks Brothers
Spencer
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Spine Of Night
Spiral
Spirit Untamed
The Starling
Stillwater
Sugar Daddy
The Suicide Squad
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
The Summit Of The Gods
Swan Song (Apple Original Films)
Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures)
Tango Shalom
The Tender Bar
Test Pattern
This Is The Night
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Tick, Tick…Boom!
Titane
Together
Together Together
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse
The Tomorrow War
Torn
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Triumph
Truth To Power
12 Mighty Orphans
The Unforgivable
The Unholy
Val
The Velvet Queen
The Velvet Underground
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Vivo
The Wake Of Light
The Water Man
The Way
Werewolves Within
West Side Story
Whirlybird
The White Line
Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America
Wish Dragon
Wolf
Women Is Losers
The Worst Person In The World
Worth
Wrath Of Man
Zola