The Academy Awards a.k.a. the Oscars haven’t had a host in the past three years. All that will soon change on March 27, 2022. Craig Erwich, the president of ABC and Hulu originals programming, confirmed that the upcoming ceremony will indeed have a host.

Advertisement

“You heard it here first,” he announced to reporters while speaking at the Television Critics Association’s virtual winter press tour. For now, the identity of the mystery host is a secret, though. The Oscars haven’t had a host since Jimmy Kimmel’s gig in 2018. He also hosted in 2017.

In case you need a refresher, the 2019 ceremony was going to be hosted by Kevin Hart. But he stepped down after some of his resurfaced homophobic tweets were met with criticisms. It was the first telecast to have no host since the 61st ceremony held in 1989.

Erwich would not reveal who will take center stage as the host this time around. He skirted around whether Kimmel will return, but he did praise the late-night talk show host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and his recent moving tribute to Bob Saget.

Erwich also said ABC is thrilled to partner with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as the executive producer Will Packer. “Will really has his finger on the pulse of pop culture and entertainment. I’m excited for him to share his exciting vision for the Oscars. He has a lot in store, and we’ll have more details to share soon,” he said at the TCA press tour.

While we wait to see who will be forced to entertain us on Oscars night, let the guessing games for the celebrity-in-question begin.