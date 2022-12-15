Name that film: It stars Florence Pugh and includes a semi-controversial on-set relationship between director and star. Nope, it’s not Don’t Worry Darling. This time it’s A Good Person, the new film from Zach Braff premiering in select theaters March 24, 2023 (and everywhere on March 31). The trailer for the new film, which was made while Braff and Pugh were romantically involved, premiered today .

“Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Florence Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life,” reads a synopsis of A Good Person. “As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.”

A GOOD PERSON | Official Trailer

Pugh and Braff, who reportedly met when Pugh starred in Braff’s 2019 short film In The Time It Takes To Get There, announced the end of their romantic relationship earlier this year. We know good and well that Pugh will avoid participating in promo if she’s got beef with her director, but it seems she still has a healthy working relationship with her ex. Ahead of the trailer release, Pugh (who is also listed as a producer on the film) called A Good Person “a special movie” on Instagram, adding, “[Bloody] Nora I can’t tell you how proud and excited I am about this baby.”

Freeman also previously worked with Braff on the filmmaker’s last feature-length project, 2017’s Going In Style. Rounding out the Good Person cast is Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, and Celeste O’Connor. Braff and Pugh produce alongside Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Christina Piovesan, and Noah Segal.