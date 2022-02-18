Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, and Eric Roth—the trio behind Forrest Gump—are reuniting for a big-screen (or maybe it’ll debut on a streamer, who knows anymore) adaptation of the 2014 interactive graphic novel, “Here.”

Forrest Gump famously—or infamously, depending on your point of view—took home six Oscars, including best director and best picture. Now the trio has their sights set on adapting Richard McGuire’s Here which some have called “an artist book disguised as a graphic novel.” Here began as a six-page comic published in Raw magazine in 1989. Raw was a comics anthology edited by Maus author Art Spiegelman and Francoise Mouly that became a notable part of the underground comic movement. Here focused on a piece of land in a single frame throughout the history of the world from 500 B.C. and into the future. Readers will see a dinosaur in a room while a mother nurses a baby in 1957 while a teenager sleeps on the floor in 1970…and the interactive eBook allows the reader to shuffle the panels around, delivering countless combinations. It’s all very cool, and needs to be seen to be truly understood.

Say what you will about Forrest Gump, but the crowd-pleaser did showcase impressive, game-changing special effects, a hallmark of Robert Zemeckis’s work from as far back as Back To The Future. The director is constantly pushing visual effects to varying degrees of success from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? t o The Polar Express and beyond. With such a broad concept at the core of Here, it is intriguing to see what this filmmaking pioneer can bring to the table, especially when teamed up with Dune and A Star Is Born screenwriter Eric Roth and good luck charm Hanks. This will mark Hanks’ and Zemeckis’ fourth time working together, following Gump, Cast Away, and the aforementioned Polar Express.



Here will be produced by Hanks’ Playtone and Zemeckis’ ImageMovers. No start date has been announced as of yet.

