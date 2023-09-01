Ross and Emily were never truly meant to be, but they actually genuinely almost weren’t. Helen Baxendale, who played the second wife of David Schwimmer’s character on Friends, was kind of a dud. That’s according to James Burrows, the veteran television director who was behind the scenes for classic sitcoms like Taxi, Cheers, Will & Grace, and yes, Friends.

Baxendale “was nice, but not particularly funny,” Burrows writes in his book Directed By James Burrows (via People). “Schwimmer had no one to bounce off. It was like clapping with one hand.”

Tough scenes, literally, for Ross’ doomed relationship with Emily. Apparently getting a new actor was considered, but “Often, you can’t recast, because of tight shooting deadlines or other logistical considerations,” Burrows explains. “You need someone who gets laughs. Sometimes you start an arc and it ain’t working out, so you have to get rid of that person. If it’s a day player, it’s a quick goodbye.” (On the other hand, “If there’s chemistry, the writers go to work to figure out some way of keeping the actor.”)

Despite Burrows’ clear misgivings, Baxendale had a relatively lengthy arc for one of Ross’ girlfriends. She appeared in 14 episodes of the show, including the infamous English wedding wherein Ross accidentally says Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) name while saying his wedding vows. No matter what anyone thinks about Emily, it’s a pivotal moment in Friends history.

Nevertheless, “In sitcoms and any type of romantic comedy, the funny is just as important as the chemistry,” Burrows says. “We discovered that any new girlfriend for Ross needed to be as funny as Rachel.” As funny as Rachel? That’s a high bar, and one not many of Ross’ girlfriends managed to cross. You’re not alone, Emily!