Now that HBO’s second biggest show , Euphoria, ended its second season, the premium network needs something to keep people tuning in . So what’s the next best thing after Game Of Thrones, its top show? More Game Of Thrones, of course. Prequel series House Of The Dragon now has a premiere date: Sunday, August 21.



The show’s first season will have 10 episodes.



Advertisement

The show is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, that details the lineage of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys, who is described as a “warm, kind, and decent man” who “wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.”



Matt Smith stars as Viserys’ brother Prince Daemon, who is a “peerless warrior and dragon rider” who “possesses the true blood of the dragon.”



Emma D’Arcy stars as the king’s daughter, who, though she is of pure Valyrian blood and “born with everything,” has the disadvantage of not being a man, so she cannot succeed to the throne.

Olivia Cooke also plays a key role as Alicent Hightower, who is “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms” and “close to the king and his innermost circle.”



Alicent is the daughter of Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand Of The King, who is played by Rhys Ifans. Otto’s duty is to protect the king from his brother Daemon, who is in line for the throne.



Game Of Thrones co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff recently confirmed they have no involvement with the new series—which will either bum out fans or make them feel very relieved. Instead, the show has George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal credited as co-creators, with Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serving as showrunners. The series should be in good hands, since Sapochnik directed many Game Of Thrones episodes, including the Emmy-winning “Battle Of The Bastards.”