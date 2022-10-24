No matter how much people love House Of The Dragon, it cannot erase how much people absolutely hated the ending of Game Of Thrones. Even the people who made Game Of Thrones can’t really defend its ending, and Maisie Williams— a.k.a. television’s Arya Stark— won’t even try. In fact, she agrees with the popular opinion that the epic conclusion wasn’t very good.

“You know, I rewatched it all recently,” the actor told her brother James Williams in a recent Twitch stream. “It definitely fell off at the end.” After the pair cracked up at this admission, she added, “But it started really strong. I was heartbroken when Ned died, and I knew it was coming. For the first time, I could really feel the story.”

“It kinda popped off,” Williams reflected on the entire GOT phenomenon. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never, like, say that and actually understand it, you know? Whereas, like, for the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.”

This is not the first time Williams has expressed disagreement with the direction the series took. “The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” she previously told Teen Vogue. “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

That being said, she was pleased with her character’s ultimate fate, which is not the case for many of her co-stars. “I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life,” she told Jimmy Fallon in 2020. “I just couldn’t be happier with it.” The rest of the season is a different story.