The outline for George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road follow-up Furiosa has officially been laid down. The synopsis for the forthcoming prequel touts a biker horde and a war for dominance, as well as some familiar villain names.

Here’s the breakdown: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” the official logline reads. “Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

While Charlize Theron first introduced the character of Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night In Soho, The Queen’s Gambit) will play the younger version of the character in Furiosa. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke (Mank), although it’s not been detailed who each of them will play (though bets are on Dementus and Immortan Joe, respectively). Hugh Keays-Byrne originally played the main villain Immortan Joe in Fury Road, while Dementus was first mentioned in the 2015 video game Mad Max, which is based on Miller’s universe.

Miller will direct Furiosa based on the script he co-wrote with Nico Lathouris, who co-wrote Fury Road and played the character Grease Rat in 1979's Mad Max. Numerous people from Fury Road’s Oscar-winning crew are returning for the prequel including production designer Colin Gibson, cinematographer John Seale, sound mixer Ben Osmo, editor Margaret Sixel, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt.

Filming for Furiosa began earlier this month. Production follows the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Miller new feature, Three Thousand Years Of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Furiosa is expected to arrive in theaters on June 24, 2024.