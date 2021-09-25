The wait between new seasons of Ozark began to expand considerably after its second season was released in 2018. Fans had to bide their time for 19 whole months just to find out what new debacles the Byrde family would face in season three. T here is still no word on when the fourth season, which is also the final outing for the crime drama, will be released.

The reason you might have heard Ozark come up so much over the last few months—that is, outside your Ozark group chat—is that production delays kept the Netflix drama out of the running for the 73rd Emmy Awards. Many journalists and pundits thought that the absence of Netflix shows like Ozark and Stranger Things paved the way for another Netflix series, The Crown, to finally bring home an Outstanding Drama award. It was also the first major series for the streaming platform, which was quickly followed up on September 19 with the award for Outstanding Limited Series for The Queen’s Gambit.

Ozark’s third season racked up 18 nominations at the 72nd Primetime Emmys, but just one win—Julia Garner took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama award. The fallout from season three set up an explosive final season, so we could be talking about Ozark and the Emmys again soon enough. Last season, the Marty and Wendy Byrde made things official with the Navarro cartel, or rather, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) killed off their competition, Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer). Now that Marty and Wendy are aligned with the Navarro cartel, things are bound to get much more complicated.



At least, that’s what we gather from this first look at the new season which Netflix shared at its Tudum event today. Though we still don’t have premiere date, we do know that the final season will premiere in two parts at some point in 2022.