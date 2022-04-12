In the finale for the first season of Peacock’s hit series Girls5eva, the girl group ambushed the Jingle Ball stage to perform “4 Stars” after realizing that, no matter what, they belonged performing together again. They pulled off the guerrilla-style performance, but were ushered off the stage right after. It was a big risk, but the trailer for the second season shows that stunt seems to have paid off.



As Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry) announces, they are “officially in album mode.” They’re thrilled to finally write their own material and do things on their own terms— but there’s one big issue: the album is expected to be recorded in six weeks.

This time, they also have to work with a fedora-wearing producer. “We’ve got another toxic dude in our hands,” says Dawn (Sarah Bareilles), who is wary about the producer after having to deal with Alf Musik (Stephen Colbert) last season.

But he doesn’t appear to be as toxic as Dawn thinks, because he hasn’t done creepy things like sniff their chairs or “whip his dick out,” as the group point out. Even with the time crunch and bumps along the way, it looks like the newly reunited version of Girls5eva may finally be thriving. “Look how far we’ve come,” says an emotional Dawn.

One thing the trailer doesn’t address is what actually happened to Ashley (Ashley Park). Gloria made a comment in the first season’s finale about thinking that Ashley faked her death. Though there’s no evidence that proves that, the speculation stuck with fans. So is there a possibility Ashley’s alive and could come back? Well, it seems unlikely, given that the only glimpse at her in the trailer is in a flashback sequence featuring the group singing a typo: “We don’t want no average Joe so you better be rollin’ in some Doug.”

The new season arrives on May 5 to Peacock, kicking off with three episodes (the rest will air weekly on Thursdays).

