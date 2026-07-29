Glen Powell has prosthetics on prosthetics in Chad Powers season 2 first look Hulu's football comedy, which co-stars Steve Zahn, returns in September.

It’s just one sports comedy after another on TV right now, huh? This year alone, we’ve already gotten Will Ferrell’s The Hawk and The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins (although this one is more mockumentary and less “let’s throw balls around”), as well as new seasons of Running Point and Ted Lasso. Joining the latter lineup is Chad Powers, which returns for a second season in time for the Labor Day weekend.

Co-created by Loki‘s Michael Waldron and Glen Powell, the series centers on an arrogant quarterback, Russ Holliday (Powell), who disguises himself with an overwhelming amount of prosthetics and a fake accent to join a floundering football team at a college in Georgia. Renaming himself as Chad Powers, Russ thrives in this new environment, bonding with his coach, Jake Hudson (Steve Zahn), and learning the power of team spirit—by lying through his teeth, of course.

Season one ended with Jake’s daughter/Chad’s love interest, Ricky (Perry Matfeld), discovering his true identity. She threatens to reveal the truth only for Russ, a.k.a. Chad, to blackmail her right back. Per a press release, Ricky—who is also Jake’s assistant coach—is the only one who can help the team survive the playoffs. But can Russ keep up the ruse once his fellow players start doubting his odd behavior?

Chad Powers is based on a character created by Eli Manning for his ESPN+ docuseries, Eli’s Places. The ensemble also includes Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, and Frankie Rodriguez, with Gillian Jacobs and Colin Woodell joining as guest stars. Season two premieres on September 3, and you can check out the photos below.