The Academy promises Oscars for Ridley Scott and Glenn Close this year

Last week, it was reported that Glenn Close had come close to winning some honorary Oscars, only to be passed over as she had been eight times before for a competitive award. Well, at this November’s Governor’s Awards, Close will be the bride, not the bridesmaid, at last. The Academy announced today that she’ll be among the recipients for this year’s Academy Honorary Awards, along with director Ridley Scott, longtime Disney animator Floyd Norman, and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.

“Throughout her extraordinary body of work, Glenn Close’s unparalleled emotional range has brought to life some of the most complex characters in cinema,” says Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor in a press release. “Floyd Norman is the legendary animator who has broken barriers and inspired generations of artists over his remarkable career. Sir Ridley Scott is a true visionary whose decades-long legacy has left an immeasurable impact on global cinema and culture. Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler play a central role in American independent cinema, championing bold, ambitious and distinctive storytelling.”

As we noted last week, there’s still time for Close (or potentially any of these artists) to win a competitive Academy Award. Close will be seen later this year in The Black Ball, which recently won the Best Director award at Cannes, and Hunger Games prequel Sunrise On The Reaping. And if that Sunset Boulevard musical remake that she’s supposed to star in ever comes to fruition, perhaps it can do for her what the recent Broadway revival did for Nicole Scherzinger.