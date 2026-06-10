The Academy promises Oscars for Ridley Scott and Glenn Close this year
Both the director and the actor are set to receive honorary awards at next year's Oscars, along with animator Floyd Norman and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.Images: Aaron Poole, Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Last week, it was reported that Glenn Close had come close to winning some honorary Oscars, only to be passed over as she had been eight times before for a competitive award. Well, at this November’s Governor’s Awards, Close will be the bride, not the bridesmaid, at last. The Academy announced today that she’ll be among the recipients for this year’s Academy Honorary Awards, along with director Ridley Scott, longtime Disney animator Floyd Norman, and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.
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