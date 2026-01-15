Prime casts its big, beefy god of war for the God Of War TV show

When last we checked in on Prime Video’s God Of War TV show (back in late 2024), the video game adaptation seemed to be going through some divine growing pains: Prime had just gotten done tossing out both its existing scripts and its existing showrunners, and was reportedly starting the mythical violence epic on a brand new footing. Since then, the series has found a new helmer—in the form of Battlestar Galactica‘s Ronald D. Moore, who’s serving as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the series—as well as a new version of its titular God Of War, Kratos, with news today that Ryan Hurst has been cast in the role of the very big, very angry god.

This is slightly confusing, in so far as Hurst has already played a god of war in the God Of War video games, but not the god of war of the title. That is, he starred in the Norse-set God Of War Ragnarok as Thor, who serves as a rival and enemy to Kratos, who was played in that game by Stargate SG-1 actor Christopher Judge. Prime Video has now executed what we can only think of as a bit of a sneaky god swap with the show, casting Hurst—whose credits include prominent roles in Remember The Titans, Sons Of Anarchy, and The Walking Dead—as Kratos himself.

A logline for the series, released alongside news of Hurst’s casting, makes clear what audiences have been mostly expecting ever since the show began being rumored back in 2022: The new series will largely follow the plots of 2018’s God Of War and 2022’s Ragnarok, which see Kratos—who killed his way across the entire Greek pantheon of gods in the old God Of War games from the PlayStation 2 era—in a slightly calmer place, struggling to come to terms with his relationship with 10-year-old son Atreus in the wake of his wife’s death. (No word yet on who’ll be playing Atreus; he was played by professional actor/skateboarder Sunny Suljic in the games.) We also don’t know when the series will actually come out—although Prime Video is confident enough that it’ll be a big ol’ hit when it finally does that it’s already given the show a two-season order.