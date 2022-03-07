About a week ago, we reported that a TV adaptation of long-running video game series Twisted Metal was heading to Peacock (with Anthony Mackie starring as a milkman in a post-apocalyptic wasteland), prompting us to joke that—after the Uncharted movie and HBO’s upcoming Last Of Us series—the only other live-action adaptation that PlayStation fans need is a PaRappa tour . As it turns out, in our eagerness to reference PaRappa The Rapper, we forgot about another major PlayStation video game franchise.

Amazon didn’t forget, though, which is why Deadline is now reporting that Prime Video is “in negotiations” to get a live-action adaptation of God Of War, the video game series about a guy named Kratos who is just so damn mad about his family getting murdered that he decides to kill all of the gods. The first games started with Kratos furiously trying to murder the Greek gods, but the series has since evolved to focusing on Kratos as he begrudgingly murders Norse gods while also trying to raise his son, Atreus (a very good boy who, unlike his father, knows how to read).

The potential God Of War TV project reportedly comes from The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby as well as The Wheel Of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins (plus Sony and its PlayStation Productions label), so those are people who are already well-versed in the Prime Video machine at least. Beyond that, it’s too early to say anything else about who might be working on the show, but it will be interesting to see if Prime Video can manage to find someone with the necessary throat-ripping, Blades Of Chaos-swinging gravitas to play Kratos. (For the record, there’s no reason current Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge can’t play the role, since he’s certainly got the voice down, unless they’re setting in this in the early days of Kratos’ god-murdering career.)