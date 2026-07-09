Godzilla Minus Zero goes nuclear in new teaser
Despite a franchise's worth of warnings, the sequel to Godzilla Minus One drops the bomb.Photo: Toho Studios
After the groundbreaking, Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One brought the kaiju back to his roots, confronting the traumatized postwar condition of Japan, the confusing countdown and throwback themes continue with Godzilla Minus Zero. While the film from returning director Takashi Yamazaki will bring the monster stateside, probably not to gobble up government officials named after Siskel and Ebert as in Roland Emmerich’s American monster mess, a new teaser reveals how desperate the Japanese survivors of the first film have become.
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