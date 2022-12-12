A year after the Golden Globes met widespread controversy and condemnation over the lack of diversity in its voting body and its existence as a way to scam money out of Hollywood, the award show is returning to NBC with a new spate of trophies to hand out. While the awards still happened last year (sans cameras), the 2023 ceremony is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s attempt to return to some kind of normal while also letting everyone know they’re “committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency,” as HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement to Deadline back in September.



With every awards show, though, there are invariably some deserving artists who are passed over, and others seem to come out of nowhere to snag some attention. Here are a few from the 2023 Golden Globe nominees.