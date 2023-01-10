2023 Golden Globe Awards: Here's a look at this year's red carpet arrivals

2023 Golden Globe Awards: Here's a look at this year's red carpet arrivals

The 2023 Golden Globes kicked off with the year's biggest stars hitting the red carpet

ByThe A.V. Club
2023 Golden Globes red carpet arrivals
Sheryl Lee Ralph; Glen Powell; Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Awards season has officially begun, and the Golden Globes are back in earnest. After facing controversy in 2021 and subsequently laying low in 2022, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is attempting to stage a serious comeback with the award show’s first live broadcast since its troubles began.

It helps that the 80th Golden Globe Awards landed a hip young host in Jerrod Carmichael. And that it’s been a great year for film and television, with beloved nominees that include Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Better Call Saul, Only Murders In The Building, and of course, Jennifer Coolidge. Some of the year’s biggest stars flocked to the red carpet, proving that the show still has some power in Tinseltown. Click on for some of the night’s most glamorous arrivals.

Glen Powell

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick)
Glen Powell of Top Gun: Maverick
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Jamie Lee Curtis of Everything Everywhere All At Once
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Barry Keoghan

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan of The Banshees Of Inisherin
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Henry Winkler

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Henry Winkler (Barry)
Henry Winkler of Barry
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Jenny Slate

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Jenny Slate (Marcel The Shell With Shoes On)
Jenny Slate of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Domhnall Gleeson

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
Domhnall Gleeson of The Patient
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Park Chan-Wook

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Park Chan-wook (Decision To Leave)
Park Chan-wook, director of Decision To Leave
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (RRR)
N. T. Rama Rao Jr. of RRR
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Gabriel LaBelle

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Gabriel LaBelle (The Fablemans)
Gabriel LaBelle of The Fablemans
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Karina Longworth and Rian Johnson

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Karina Longworth and Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story)
Karina Longworth and Rian Johnson, director of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox 2023 Golden Globes arrival
Laverne Cox
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Lionel Boyce

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
Lionel Boyce of The Bear
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Bailey Bass

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Way Of Water)
Bailey Bass of Avatar: The Way Of Water
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Tim Burton

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Tim Burton (Wednesday)
Tim Burton
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Li Jun Li

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Li Jun Li
Li Jun Li of Babylon
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Mario Lopez

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Britt Lower

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Britt Lower (Severance)
Britt Lower of Severance
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Heidi Klum

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
William Stanford Davis

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)
William Stanford Davis of Abbot Elementary
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Meg Stalter

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Meg Stalter (Hacks)
Meg Stalter of Hacks
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Paul Walter Hauser

2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Paul Walter Hauser of Black Bird
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Abby Elliott

2023 Golden Globes red carpet: Abby Elliott (The Bear)
Abby Elliott of The Bear
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
