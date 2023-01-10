Awards season has officially begun, and the Golden Globes are back in earnest. After facing controversy in 2021 and subsequently laying low in 2022, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is attempting to stage a serious comeback with the award show’s first live broadcast since its troubles began.



It helps that the 80th Golden Globe Awards landed a hip young host in Jerrod Carmichael. And that it’s been a great year for film and television, with beloved nominees that include Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Better Call Saul, Only Murders In The Building, and of course, Jennifer Coolidge. Some of the year’s biggest stars flocked to the red carpet, proving that the show still has some power in Tinseltown. Click on for some of the night’s most glamorous arrivals.