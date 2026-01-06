Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis among headliners for 2026 Gov Ball
The New York City-based music festival will also host acts like Geese, Blood Orange, Wet Leg, Clipse, and Ravyn Lenae for its 16th outing.Image Credit: Taylor Regulski
With All Things Go and Ladyland still rising and Rolling Loud and Panorama long gone, Governor’s Ball is solidly the biggest music festival in New York City. (It was the only one in the world where Chappell Roan painted herself green and emerged from a giant, smoking apple, of course.) This year, Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Kpop group Stray Kids, Baby Keem, Jennie, and Kali Uchis will headline the festival, which takes place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.