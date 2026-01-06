Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis among headliners for 2026 Gov Ball

With All Things Go and Ladyland still rising and Rolling Loud and Panorama long gone, Governor’s Ball is solidly the biggest music festival in New York City. (It was the only one in the world where Chappell Roan painted herself green and emerged from a giant, smoking apple, of course.) This year, Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Kpop group Stray Kids, Baby Keem, Jennie, and Kali Uchis will headline the festival, which takes place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

Further down in the billing are several rock acts that have been ascending in stature over the past few years. Geese (fresh off lead musician Cameron Winter’s Carnegie Hall debut) will perform, along with Amyl and The Sniffers, Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, and The Beths. Clipse and Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, two hip hop acts who released acclaimed projects in 2025, will also perform, as will R&B stars Blood Orange, Ravyn Lenae, and Mariah The Scientist. On the more electronic, more clubby side of things, Gov Ball is scheduled to feature The Dare, Fcukers, Snow Strippers, Major Lazer, and 2hollis. You can check out the whole lineup on the graphic below.

Anyone who wants to buy a ticket can sign up for the presale at this link; the presale begins Thursday, January 8 at 10 am before the general on-sale the same day at 11 am.