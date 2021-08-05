Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, August 5. All times are Eastern.



Top Picks

Grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.): This Kenya Barris spin-off of Black-ish hasn’t flinched from taking on stronger fare, especially during Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) senior year of college. “A Boy Is A Gun” is the first episode in a two-parter covering the crew’s reaction and response to the police murder of an unarmed Black man.

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.): The latest installment in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s latest FX anthology series is titled “Ba’al,” and stars American Horror Story alums Billie Lourd and Chad James Buchanan, as well as Jake Choi from the dearly departed Single Parents. Dane Diliegro—of the forthcoming Monsters Of California, and who was credited as the “Hero Walker” in The Walking Dead season 10—will play Ba’al in an episode that sees a wife do “the unthinkable for a chance at a successful pregnancy.” Sounds like some Rosemary’s Baby meets American Gods type shit to us; we’ll wait to learn what Juan Barquin thinks. But maybe you can glean more from the sneak peek that FX shared on Twitter:

Regular Coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): A quick reminder that coverage on this All Stars season is embargoed until 9:15 p.m., so look for our recap then.

Wild Card

Departure (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): Archie Panjabi and the late great Christopher Plummer star in this show about transportation bureau investigators, which returns for a second season. The new season kicks off today with six episodes, which center on the investigation of a “derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan.” Kendra Malley (Panjabi) is helming post-crash analysis; helping (or hindering) the team this year are Donal Logue and Jason O’Mara.