Guns, monster trucks, and Jesus: New teaser for The Righteous Gemstones season 3

Because nothing says “a devout pursuit of Christian values” like running over cars with a monster truck, firing off lots of guns, and telling your siblings to shut the fuck up, we’re very happy to note that The Righteous Gemstones is on its way back to TV. Danny McBride’s exploration of the excesses of a family of Christian televangelists looks to be as excessive as ever, too, going off of a new teaser trailer for the show’s third season released today, which shows the Gemstone kids trying to run the family business as their father takes a step back.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max

Take it as read that the Gemstone family has not been humbled by two seasons of frequent failures and, more often than you might expect, high-speed car chases with “ninjas” on motorcycles. This year, they’ll apparently be gearing up to fight an actual God-blessed militia, under the control of a very wig-equipped Steve Zahn. There’s also a whole NASCAR thing going on, too, with a rivalry between McBride’s Jesse and what looks to be some Bizarro Gemstones in the form of Stephen Dorff and his Simkins clan. And also, Baby Billy is there, because it just wouldn’t be The Righteous Gemstones without nigh-toxic levels of exposure to Walton Goggins’ spray-tan.

The Righteous Gemstones last aired new episodes back in February of 2022; the series is set to return for its third season on June 18. The series stars McBride and Goggins, plus Adam DeVine, the incomparable Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Skyler Gisondo, Gregory Alan Williams, Tim Baltz, Jennifer Nettles, and, of course John Goodman, who—despite being entirely silent in this teaser trailer—continues to loom large over his family as “America’s Jesus Daddy,” Eli Gemstone.