Today, in “ sentences we have written, but do not yet fully understand ” news: Guy Fieri has agreed—on national TV—to officiate Kristen Stewart’s upcoming wedding.

Advertisement

Specifically, the Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives host popped in to a broadcast of NBC’s TODAY this morning, surprising Stewart with his willingness to officiate her upcoming nuptials with screenwriter Dylan Meyer. That, in turn, comes from a recent Howard Stern interview, in which the Spencer star responded to a question about who she might want to have run the ceremony by naming the frosted-haired Donkey Sauce magnate.

(Please consider this your regular reminder that Guy Fieri is, by all accounts, extremely nice, and that totally neutral comments about the aesthetics of both his personal appearance and the food he effusively praises for a living do not constitute “making fun of Guy Fieri.” Nobody’s m aking fun of Guy Fieri here, mostly. )

And while that choice might seem random, Stewart noted that she was inspired by having heard that Fieri has made a small hobby of officiating gay weddings. Specifically, she was presumably inspired by an event organized by celebrity chef Art Smith in 2015, which saw Fieri officiate a mass wedding of 101 same-sex couples. At the time, Fieri noted that he participated in the event at least in part to honor his sister Morgan, who was a lesbian, and who died before gay marriage was legalized in the United States.

Beyond all that, Stewart does seem to be genuinely delighted by Fieri as, like, a concept. In the original Stern interview, she stated that, “ the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much.” And when Hoda Kotb asked Stewart if she was genuine about her desire about having him conduct the wedding, her answer was an equally fulsome: “ Absolutely! Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.”

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

At which point, Fieri popped on a TODAY screen—like some kind of party-shirt-cursed genie—with a pre-taped message, and granted Stewart’s wish. “ Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding. I’m all in!”

[via NBC News]