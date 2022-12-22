Although Gwen Stefani may no longer be “Just a Girl”, that doesn’t mean she never plans to recapture the carefree ska energy of No Doubt’s glory days. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the singer hints that a reunion tour for the beloved ‘90s rock group is far from off the table—even if she, like most of us lowly humans, cannot predict the whims of the fates.



“What are the odds of anything?” Stefani says, in response to a question about the “odds” of a reunion tour. To illustrate the nuanced mysteries of life and aging, Stefani uses an example from her own life involving one of America’s most charming and talented nepo babies: Drew Barrymore. Per Stefani, Barrymore was her favorite actress as a child, and this year, the singer got a chance to chat with Barrymore on her talk show. The overall takeaway for Stefani? “Anything can happen. I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt.”

The group—rounded out by guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young —has been on hiatus since 2015, and hasn’t performed a live show together since 2019. However, as Stefani points out, there’s been a serious resurgence in late ‘90s/early ‘00s groups hitting the road again, from Blink-182 to Wu-Tang Clan. Whether the real nostalgia cycle lasts 15 years or 40, a gleeful reification of the pre-Y2K music scene has already arrived.

“We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?” Stefani shares. “All the ’90s people—Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.” Here’s hoping that before any (potential) No Doubt tickets go on sale, the Swifties and their Senate allies finish taking Ticketmaster to task.