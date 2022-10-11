It appears work doesn’t actually suck all that bad for Blink-182. After a nearly ten-year hiatus, the band has announced founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the fold ahead for a 2023 world tour and brand new single, “Edging,” due out this Friday. The band is also set to release a new album next year, per multiple outlets.

Alongside Mark Hoppus, DeLonge founded Blink-182 in 1992. In 1998, Travis Barker joined the trio after former drummer Scott Raynor was dismissed. Barker’s first album with Blink-182 was 1999s Enema of The State, which went multi-platinum and boasts some of the band’s greatest hits, like “All The Small Things.”

DeLonge departed the group back in 2015 after some scattered touring and the 2011 release of their album Neighborhoods. The group had initially gone on indefinite hiatus in 2005, but a 2008 plane crash that almost killed Barker (and took the lives of multiple friends) ushered in a 2009 Blink-182 reunion tour. (Luckily, this time around, no horrifying tragedies appear to have befallen the group members in the name of getting the band back together).

Blink-182 broke the big news with a salaciously punny promo. Styled like a medical or political commercial, a variety of different diverse caricatures— a happy couple gardening! A man playing baseball! A beautiful woman sunning by a pool! — express their excitement that Blink-182 is “coming.”

WE ARE COMING! to a city near you!

“We would do anything to make them come,” the gardening woman asserts as her husband thoughtfully agrees. “That’s right honey. Anything.” Whatever this duo may have done to get DeLonge back on stage, wherever they are, they’re deserving of some diplomatic gratitude (read: no questions asked.)

For a full list of Blink-182 North American and world tour dates, see below. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 17.

Blink-182 Tour Dates:

2023

03/11- Tijuana, Mexico – Imperial GNP

03/14- Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos +

03/17-19 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

03/17-19 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

03/21-22 Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

03/23-26 Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

03/24-26 São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil

03/28 Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes +

04/01-02 Monterrey, Mexico – Venue TBA

05/04 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center %

05/06 Chicago, IL – United Center %

05/09 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena %

05/11 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena %

05/12 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre %

05/16 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %

05/17 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena %

05/19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden %

05/20 Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena %

05/21 Boston, MA – TD Garden %

05/23 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena %

05/24 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center %

05/26 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena %

05/27 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium %

06/14 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center %

06/16 Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium %

06/20 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena %

06/22 San Jose, CA – SAP Center %

06/23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center %

06/25 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena %

06/27 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena %

06/29 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place %

06/30 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome %

07/03 Denver, CO – Ball Arena %

07/05 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center %

07/07 Austin, TX – Moody Center %

07/08 Houston, TX – Toyota Center %

07/10 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena %

07/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena %

07/13 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena %

07/14 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center %

07/16 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena %

09/02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro ^

09/04 Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena ^

09/05 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena ^

09/08 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis ^

09/09 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena ^

09/12 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena ^

09/13 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena ^

09/14 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum ^

09/16 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

09/17 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena ^

09/19 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena ^

09/20 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle ^

10/02 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena ^

10/03 Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre ^

10/04 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi ^

10/06 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena ^

10/08 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome ^

10/09 Paris, France – Accor Arena ^

10/11 London, England – The O2 ^

10/14 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena ^

10/15 Manchester, England – AO Arena ^

10/21 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

2024

02/09 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena !

02/11 Adelaide, Australia – Entertainment Centre !

02/13 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena !

02/16 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena !

02/19 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre !

02/23 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena !

02/26 Christchurch, New Zealand – Christchurch Arena !

+ with Wallows

% with Turnstile

^ with the Story So Far

! with Rise Against