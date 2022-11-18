Taylor Swift is on her “Vigilante Shit.” Following the chaos of pre-sale tickets for the Eras Tour (chaos which led to the cancellation of public sale), Commander Swift is addressing Swiftie Nation on the subject. Fans have been expressing their outrage online after being denied access to tickets, only to see them go up on resale sites for thousands (sometimes tens of thousands) of dollars.

“Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” Swift’s Instagram Story statement begins. “We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

The crucial part of this statement, of course, is the “no recourse” bit. Whether or not Swift has the power to fix the situation for fans is unclear, but what is clear is that she won’t be doing so. Instead, she points fingers towards Ticketmaster, which blamed outsize demand for issues with the sale.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” Swift writes. “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

She concludes, “And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” she concluded. “Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

While Swift offers no solutions for the problem at hand, fans dressing for revenge may be glad to hear that the Justice Department has opened an investigation into Ticketmaster’s parent company. Per The New York Times, the investigation predates the Eras Tour fiasco and “is focused on whether Live Nation has abused its power over the live music industry.” The reign of the Ticketmaster monopoly may be on the horizon after all.