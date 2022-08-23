EVIL DIES TONIGHT… or at least it will in about a month and a half, when Halloween Ends wraps up David Gordon Green’s occasionally rocky sequel trilogy with a Michael Myers movie about COVID (as fucking excruciating as that sounds on paper), and now we know that you won’t even need to leave the house to see it—unless you want to. Today, Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis announced on social media that Halloween Ends will be available both in theaters and on Peacock on October 14.

She also explained that, while the decision to debut Halloween Kills on Peacock was made because of the pandemic, the people behind it realized that some people really don’t mind watching big movies like that from the comfort of their couch and so they thought it made sense to give people that option (or, as Jamie Lee Curtis suggests, you could see it in theaters and then go home and watch it again on Peacock).

Courtesy of a press release, here’s part of the official synopsis for Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Kills ended with the town banding together to murder Michael Myers once and for all, making a point about how his evil and violence had infected everyone (a point that was immediately undercut by the fact that Michael somehow didn’t die and then continued murdering people, even though these were supposed to be the serious and realistic sequels that understood that Michael Myers was scariest as a man and not as a Jason Voorhees-style murder monster). It’s not clear what will bring Michael back for Ends after he apparently disappeared for four years, but we’ll know on October 14.