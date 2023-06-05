Taylor Swift accidentally swallowing a bug onstage during the Eras Tour is no longer the biggest Swiftie news of the day. In fact, two major news items have stolen that unfortunate insect’s thunder, both of which will have sections of the fandom cheering. First, the singer dropped the tracklist for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Then TMZ broke the news that she and alleged boyfriend Matty Healy of T he 1975 have reportedly called it quits.

A “friend close to the situation” told TMZ that Swift is single again, though no additional gossip has been released. We don’t know when or why, but we do know that Healy returned to his somewhat unsanitary tradition of locking lips with audience members at T he 1975’s recent show in Denmark. (Actually, it was a security guard he kissed this time.) It serves as a fitting end for the “Tatty” era, which some might say began when she was a surprise guest at the band’s January performance in London, and Healy declared he wouldn’t kiss anyone in front of “the queen.”

Apparently, it is possible to impeach somebody’s boyfriend after all. The reported split comes in the wake of a lot of public outcry against the relationship due to Healy’s history of problematic behavior. Swifties penned an open letter urging her “to reflect on the impact of your own and your associates’ behavior and engage in genuine self reflection.” Aze ali a Banks warned her against “letting him climb the rich white coochie mountain sis.” Who knows if any of that got through to Swift; perhaps the relationship just ran its natural course.

Whatever the case, Swift claimed ownership of Monday’s press cycle by officially announcing the track list for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). This time around she dropped it with a straightforward social media post, as opposed to the usual puzzles and riddles she likes to make her fans suffer through to decode the “Vault Tracks.” The new songs are entitled “Electric Touch,” “Castles Crumbling,” “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Foolish One” and “Timeless.” The first two of those tracks will feature collaborations with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now,” Swift wrote in the post. Referencing her track “Innocent,” she added, “I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.” Yet another new (old?) era incoming!