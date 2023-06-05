“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now,” Swift wrote in the post. Referencing her track “Innocent,” she added, “I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.” Yet another new (old?) era incoming!