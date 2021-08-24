There comes a time in every young skater’s life when they must decide whether they’re going to continue grinding ledges and ollieing gaps or if they’re going to grow up, stop hurting themselves, and start focusing on their schoolwork. Unfortunately, the adults over at HBO have made that decision for Betty, snapping the skater comedy’s board in two. Yes, Betty, the critically acclaimed but low-key comedy, based on creator Crystal Moselle’s 2018 indie Skate Kitchen, will have to give up its dreams of going pro because it has been canceled after two seasons.



Advertisement

“We will not be moving forward with a third season of Betty,” HBO said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

Betty followed the exploits of an all-female skateboarding crew in New York City. The series starred much of the cast of Skate Kitchen, including Dede Lovelace, Kabrina Adams, Nina Moran, and Ajani Russell. However, the most famous member of the cast, Jaden Smith, failed to appear in any of Betty’s 12 episodes.

Critics praised the show , which earned a 98% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. In her season two review for The A.V. Club, Shanicka Anderson write, “There’s never a heavy-handed tragedy porn storyline or any moment where things start to feel like a crash course on racism, after-school special-style. What Moselle gives us instead is also one of the most important lessons of the last year: In community, there is survival and there is joy.”



Before Betty and Skate Kitchen, director Crystal Moselle made a name for herself with the documentary The Wolfpack, which followed seven homeschooled brothers in a New York apartment. The brothers learn to entertain themselves by obsessing over movies.



[via Variety]

