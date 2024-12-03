Betty Gilpin is stepping into Cole Escola's kitten heels at Oh, Mary! Escola, who also wrote the Broadway hit, is bowing out of the role of Mary Todd Lincoln.

Cole Escola’s lauded play Oh, Mary! recently became the first (and so far only) Broadway show of the season to recoup its production costs. The comedy has attracted major celebrity audience members including Patti Lupone, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Madonna, and even former First Lady Michelle Obama—the list goes on. Last week, Escola even rode their own float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Basically, they’re the talk of the town—but according to Deadline, Escola is bowing out, to be replaced by Betty Gilpin for a limited eight-week engagement.

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Escola in the lead role of Oh, Mary! The play is a fictionalized version of the life of Mary Todd Lincoln, who feels oppressed and neglected in her life as the wife of President Abraham Lincoln and dreams of returning to the stage as a cabaret star. Escola, who also wrote the show, plays the deranged, alcoholic first lady with Fire Island‘s Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.

Oh, Mary! will mark the Broadway debut of Betty Gilpin (Glow, Mrs. Davis). “I have worshiped at the altar of Cole for years,” Gilpin said in a statement (via Deadline), “but seeing their billion layered brilliance in Oh, Mary! was a new plane of demented genius I didn’t know was scientifically possible. I am beyond honored to step in so that Cole can get back to tending their neglected passions: fracking and skincare. Diving in with the perfect Sam Pinkleton to play Mary will be one of the single greatest joys of my life, and I will say that to my two daughters’ faces.”

“I could not be more excited to see what Betty Gilpin does with the role of Mary,” Escola said in their own statement. “She’s a brilliant comedic actress who understands the heart of this character and knows the serious business of being a fool. I promise, you won’t want to miss Betty as Mary.”

Gilpin takes the stage as Mary on January 21, 2025 and runs through March 16. Tickets are currently available through June 28, meaning someone else will presumably take up the mantle through the spring. Deadline speculates that Escola may return for a pre-Tonys run; Escola, who is nonbinary, will reportedly be eligible as a performer in the Best Leading Actor/Play category.