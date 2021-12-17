HBO Max’s reboot of classic sitcom Head Of The Class, from Bill Lawrence of Scrubs and Ted Lasso fame, has been canceled after only one season (which just premiered on the streaming service a little over a month ago). Like the original series from the ‘80s and early ‘90s, this Head Of The Class was about a teacher coming in to a class of smart students and inspiring to learn more about life than books. It was also HBO Max’s only original multi-cam sitcom and the platform’s second cancellation ever.

Isabella Gomez, previously from One Day At A Time, played the teacher, with the rest of the cast including Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, Katie Beth Hall, Robin Givens, and Christa Miller.

The show was met with a somewhat middling response when it debuted last month, with Will Harris noting in his review for The A.V. Club that “you’d almost certainly never guess” that the show was executive produced by Bill Lawrence. Still, Gomez got high marks and seemed like a strong performer to center the show around.

With this and A.P. Bio both not going forward, the television landscape just got a little bit harder for kids who are smart when it comes to books but less smart when it comes to life—though the kids on A.P. Bio explicitly were not learning anything other than revenge and how to expertly throw an apple into a trashcan, so maybe they would’ve been better off getting on a show like Head Of The Class… but that show got canceled now, so maybe there’s no hope for kids who are smart but need to learn how to enjoy and experience life.

The other HBO Max show to get canceled, if you’re keeping score at home, was Generation (a.k.a. Generat+ion).

