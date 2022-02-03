Good news for fans of comedian and musician Bridget Everett this evening, as HBO has announced that Everett’s new dramedy series Somebody Somewhere has been renewed for a second season at the network.

Advertisement

Produced by Everett (with an assist from The Duplass Brothers), the series stars the cabaret performer as Sam, a woman dealing with a Kansas-set midlife crisis as she tries to come to terms with the death of both her sister, and her own ambitions for a more creative life. A.V. Club TV Editor Danette Chavez called the show’s first season “by turns wrenching and life-affirming,” adding that, “ Everett’s bawdy energy is kept under wraps to start, but Somebody Somewhere quickly turns into the ultimate showcase for this actor-comedian-singer.”

Somebody Somewhere’s renewal notice comes relatively early in the show’s life , arriving as it does while the series’ first season is still being broadcast. (The show premiered back on January 16, and the season is set to run through the end of February .) The renewal can, obviously, be read as a vote of confidence from the network, an implication somewhat shored up by HBO executives straight-up stating how confident they are in the series.

To wit, here’s HBO’s Amy Gravitt:

Bridget Everett brings such warmth to the screen, it’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble. We’re delighted to have Hannah and Paul remind us all where we come from in another season of Somebody Somewhere.

The “Hannah and Paul” in question, of course, being series creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, who’ll presumably be sticking with the series for its just-announced second season. In addition to Everett, Somebody Somewhere also co-stars Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, Mike Hagerty, Murray Hill, Jane Drake Brody, Jon Hudson Odom, and Heidi Johanningmeier.