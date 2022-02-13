We’re not sure whether or not this is canon, but Meadow and A.J. Soprano reunited in a Super Bowl ad tonight. Stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iller return for one last drive down the New Jersey T urnpike in the commercial. But, more importantly, if the commercial is technically part of the series, it cleans up one of the show’s most-debated mysteries: Will Meadow Soprano ever learn to park?

The commercial recreates the opening credits sequence from the HBO drama, with Meadow sitting in the driver’s seat, taking over for her father Tony (James Gandolfini). Set to Alabama 3's “Woke Up This Morning,” the commercial concludes with one of the most heartwarming moments ever added to Sopranos lore, Meadow Soprano successfully parking a car and joining her family for dinner. A.J. Soprano (Robert Iller) greets her—as if to say it’s ok that you were busy parking the car when our show was ending in 2007. One thing that brings families together is the shared love of electric vehicles.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sigler said that other members of Sopranos extended family also worked on the ad, including David Chase and director Phil Abraham, who was the cinematographer for the spot. All of it was done out of love for Chevrolet’s new electric Silverado, which Sigler was quick to plug. “When I got the call about this commercial, the whole concept made such perfect sense: it’s Chevrolet coming out with this all-new Silverado EV. It’s about a new generation, which Meadow and A.J. represent. I thought it was a brilliant idea. And then when they told me David Chase was onboard, and Phil Abraham was going to be [the cinematographer], it was so special. It was a dream to do. I had chills the entire time.”

“Chills” is the only way we could describe Chevrolet’s Silverado EV. So all we can say is, thank you, Chevy, for not including a CGI James Gandolfini in your car commercial.

