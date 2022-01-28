W e seem to be living in a He-Man renaissance , with two animated series currently running on Netflix—Masters Of The Universe: Revelation and He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe—and now it appears a live-action film is finally on the way from the studio with Kyle Allen in the role of He-Man.

The new live-action iteration of Masters is set to be directed by the Nee Brothers from a script that they penned alongside David Callaham. Callaham seems an ideal choice as he knows his way around geek properties, action properties, and nostalgia properties having penned the original Expendables as well as 2014’s Godzilla, Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as the Jean-Claude Van Johnson television series.



The Nee Brothers are renaissance men with acting, writing, animation, and directing credits to their name; they are currently in post-production on The Lost City which is totally and completely not inspired by Romancing The Stone… not in the least.

The Masters Of The Universe universe is fuzzy like Beast Man when it comes to what is canon and what is not. The original action figures unleashed on toy store shelves in 1981 portrayed He-Man as a wandering barbarian while the 1983 cartoon series made him the alter-ego of Prince Adam of Eternia. The 1987 film cribs a bit from both the comic and cartoon and introduces new characters such as Gwildor, a Thenorian locksmith, and Blade, a sword-wielding henchman of Skeletor and like Jason, Pinhead, and the Leprechaun, they even sent him to outer space in The New Adventures Of He-Man.

With two TV series already running, it will be interesting to see where the filmmakers take He-Man this time around. Generally, the mythology of the original animated comme—we mean series—is the agreed-upon canon, but in an era where multi verses are the rage, maybe audiences will get the return of James Tolkan’s Detective Lubic or lizard man Saurod. One thing’s for sure, some ding-dong is going to be inconsolable about it.

The animated He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe will debut its second season on Netflix in 2022 while the live-action film is listed as being in pre-production.



