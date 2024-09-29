What's on TV this week—The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Heartstopper, Salem's Lot Plus, Adult Swim drops an anime series, Sophie Turner stars in a crime drama, and more

The biggies

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) found himself battling French walkers and a militia in his spin-off’s first season. In the six new episodes, he’s still stuck across the Atlantic and trying to keep a teen, Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), safe with the help of Laurent’s aunt, Isabelle (Clémence Poésy). Is this young adult a messiah who can end the apocalypse? Who knows. But in season two, at least Daryl reunites with his long-lost pal Carol (Melissa McBride), who makes her way to Paris to find him. The show has already been renewed for a Spain-set third season. Look for The A.V. Club‘s recap of the season-two premiere on Sunday.

Heartstopper (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Netflix’s sweet rom-com is back for eight new episodes that continue to explore Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie’s (Joe Locke) love story. The two teens are in a full-fledged relationship in season three, nervously figuring out what it means to fall in love, come out, and loose their virginities. This new round welcomes guest stars Jonathan Bailey and Hayley Atwell, who join cast members Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, and Toby Donovan. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review on Tuesday.

Salem’s Lot (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot gets yet another adaptation courtesy of writer-director Gary Dauberman. In the horror film, scribe Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) returns to his childhood home in search of inspiration—only to learn that the town has become a vampire’s hunting ground, forcing him to team up with an unlikely crew. Bill Camp, Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, John Benjamin Hickey, and Pilou Asbæk co-star.

Hidden gems

Uzumaki (Adult Swim, Sunday, 12:30 a.m.)



Horror anime Uzumaki arrives just in time to fill your Halloween needs. Adapted from Junji Ito’s manga, the Japanese series centers on a high schooler and her boyfriend as they attempt to escape a supernatural curse that’s plagued their town. Episodes hit Max the following day.

The Last Days Of The Space Age (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)



Set in 1979, the Australian drama Last Days Of The Space Age takes place when, just as Perth is set to host the Miss Universe pageant, an American space station crash lands just outside the city, threatening a power strike. Amid all this political and cultural tension, three families navigate their personal issues. The cast features Jesse Spencer, Radha Mitchell, Iain Glen, and Deborah Mailman.

Joan (The CW, Wednesday, 9 p.m.)



Game Of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner leads this British crime drama as Joan Hannington, a devoted mother to a six-year-old who is trapped in a horrible marriage. When her criminal husband goes on the run, Joan kicks off a successful career as a master thief. The A.V. Club‘s review publishes on Monday.

More good stuff

The Summit (CBS, Sunday, 9 p.m.)



In The Summit, an adventure reality series hosted by Jai Courtney, sixteen brave souls climb New Zealand’s Southern Alps for the chance at nabbing a million dollars, battling physical challenges and interpersonal dramas along the way to the top.

The Vice Presidential debate (CBS, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)



After last month’s Presidential debate, we now have to witness Tim Walz and J.D. Vance verbally duke it in New York City. (Just keep your cats and dogs away from the screen.) CBS’s Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan moderate the 90-minute broadcast.

Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Charlie Grandy’s animated series gets a spooky special that picks up at the end of season two, with Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling) dying at the hands of a ravenous Scrappy (Jason Mantzoukas). Her friends now have 24 hours to bring her back to life while also attending a sexy Halloween party. Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Wanda Sykes, Jane Lynch, Sara Ramirez, Richard Kind, and Sarayu Blue round out the voice cast.

