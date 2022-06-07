Woodsboro’s most bravely bumbling cop has spoken out about a Scream 6 movie without Sidney Prescott. David Arquette, who played Dewey Riley in the franchise, addressed Neve Campbell’s announcement that she wouldn’t be in the sixth installment amidst a salary dispute.

Though Arquette says Campbell’s decision was “unfortunate,” he also says understands where she (and conversely, the studio) are coming from.

“I’d love for her to be a part of it,” the actor tells ComicBook. “A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision. It’s all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film.”

Arquette also tells ComicBook that he doesn’t see Campbell’s exit from this film as a fully closed door on Sidney’s character. “She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it’s up to fans to call for that in the future,” he explains.

Campbell announced her exit from the film on Monday. “Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she said in a statement. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Scream 5, which both Campbell and Arquette returned for, alongside fellow Scream vet Courteney Cox, grossed nearly $140 million worldwide. And, per Deadline, the entire franchise has grossed nearly $744 million over its run, .

Scream 6 is set to begin filming this summer, with a slated related day of March 2023. Scream 5 stars Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding are all set to reprise their roles.