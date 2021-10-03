This weekend, overeager Marvel fans have latched onto a rumor that Disney is planning to bring back the main characters and actors from Netflix’s Daredevil series for a revival that will ditch the specific backstories and plot points of the Netflix version in favor of a more streamlined interpretation that fits a little more cleanly into the MCU.

In other words, it would be the same actors—Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and presumably Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson—but not necessarily the same versions of the characters. (We’re all well accustomed to multiverses at this point, right?)

The origin for the rumor, beyond the fact that similar rumors have been swirling around ever since Netflix canceled Daredevil years ago, is a leaker named Daniel Richtman who shared the “news” on Patreon. It’s completely unsubstantiated beyond that, but Comicbook wrote about how excited fans are for this “news” anyway and linked to a number of posts sharing photoshopped images of Daredevil or the Daredevil logo alongside the Disney+ logo (a thing that anyone with a computer could do in a matter of minutes, meaning it’s obviously not any sort of proof that this is real).

The rumor also suggests that this new version of Daredevil would spin out of Echo, the show Marvel is developing as a spin-off from the Hawkeye series. That at least makes sense, since Echo was primarily a supporting character in Daredevil comics when she first appeared, but—again—there’s no proof that Disney and Marvel are doing that here. It could happen, as Disney surely knows that there’s some money to be made with the Daredevil character, but nobody has officially confirmed that it’s happening.

The key to this and all Daredevil rumors is that the rights reverted back to Marvel Studios from Netflix late last year, but much like with bringing the Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the MCU after buying 20th Century Fox, Disney seems to be taking its time to find the right way to do it rather than the fastest way. It’s also worth pointing out that Cox and D’Onofrio have repeatedly denied any current involvement in the Marvel movies, with D’Onofrio denying rumors just a couple of weeks ago.

Another completely unsubstantiated Comicbook story from early this year suggested that Cox was spotted on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he later denied that he made a secret cameo appearance in the film’s trailer, so there’s still no hard evidence that any aspect of this rumor is true. There are pieces in place (to say nothing of a new thing that is a spoiler), but a good rule of thumb is that any exciting rumor that originates from a Patreon— meaning one you must pay for—should be taken with a big grain of salt.