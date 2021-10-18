It’s quite the mixed bag at Hulu this month, with some originals worthy of excitement and a lot of perfectly fine movies. Ahead of the return of The Matrix in December, Hulu’s got all three of the previous franchise films, giving you a chance to either watch them for the first time or binge them for a refresher. Another great and very ‘90s sci-fi film—The Fifth Element—also arrives on the streamer next month.

In terms of animated offerings, the zany Animaniacs come back for their second revival season. Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, about a suited-up and stoic monkey, premieres on November 17. It’s got guns, bad guys, and Jason Sudeikis. Other Hulu originals premiering this month include the second season of Tony McNamara’s The Great, and the docuseries about the downfall of a pinnacle 2000s fashion empire, The Curse of Von Dutch.

In preparation for the pending holiday season, on November 15 a hoard of Christmas films will arrive, accompanied by The Boss Baby: Family Business and Deadpool. So, pick your poison.

Still looking for something to watch on Hulu? Here are our streaming guides for best comedy films and best genre series.

Arriving on Hulu in November:

Available November 1

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

Available November 2



Prospect (2018)



Available November 3

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8



Available November 4

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God (2021)



Available November 5



Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)



Available November 7



Pain & Gain (2013)



Available November 8

Emperor (2012)



Available November 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)



Available November 14

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)



Available November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy For Christmas (2016)

Angels In The Snow (2015)

Back To Christmas (2014)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas In The Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)



Available November 16

The Master (2012)



Available November 17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)



Available November 18

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)



Mandibles (2021)



Available November 19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)



Available November 22

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)



Available November 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star (2021)



Available November 25

Ride the Eagle (2021)



Available November 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021)

Pig (2021)



Available November 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)



Available November 29

All Light, Everywhere (2021)



Available November 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Leaving Hulu this month:

November 3

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)



November 8

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)



November 9

Transporter 3 (2008)



November 14

The Mountain Between Us (2017)



November 17

The Cup (2012)



November 30

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blue Chips (1994)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

Chasing Papi (2003)

China Moon (1994)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

The Glass House (2001)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Love Letter (1999)

Magic Mike (2012)

Minority Report (2002)

Modern Girls (1986)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Possession (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

Priest (2011)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Sabrina (1995)

Single White Female (1992)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Time Machine (2002)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Troll 2 (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Volcano (1997)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)