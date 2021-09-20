Disney owns a big stake in Hulu, which is why it still gets the occasional Marvel series now instead of Netflix, but that doesn’t mean Disney’s going to be giving Hulu any of the good Marvel stuff—or at least the big-name Marvel stuff that is designed to appeal to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The excellent M.O.D.O.K. premiered earlier this year, giving the comic book villain another nice spotlight that he’ll surely never get from the MCU, and now Hulu is getting ready to launch another Marvel animated series with Hit-Monkey, a show about a macaque assassin looking to avenge his murdered family members. But wait! Before you say “oh, weird,” did we mention that he’s friends with a ghost and that the ghost is played by Jason Sudeikis? Now you may say “oh, weird.”

Advertisement

The series will also feature the voices of George Takei (playing a politician who is apparently a good guy), Olivia Munn (playing his niece and potentially not a good buy), Ally Maki (a good cop), Nobi Nakanishi (a bad cop, or at least “bad” like Homer Simpson on Police Cops), and Fred Tatasciore (as Monkey, the Hit-Monkey). This trailer for the show, which features Hit-Monkey suiting up like John Wick and Sudeikis crackin’ wise, also includes a quick glimpse of Marvel villain Lady Bullseye, meaning this will also have some connection to a wider Marvel Universe. Will we see some other all-stars from the Marvel assassin community? The other Bullseye? Deadpool? The Hand? Elektra? We can only hope, though with a monkey assassin and a snarky ghost already on the roster, throwing in Deadpool might be a little much. Hell, Deadpool sitting alone in a room is usually a little much.

Hit-Monkey will premiere on Hulu on November 17, and Monkey the Hit-Monkey will make his MCU debut… probably never. Assume this is all you’re going to get, Hit-Monkey fans.