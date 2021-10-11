Critically acclaimed and Emmy-sweeping drama Succession is set to finally make its return. After two years, we will find out what’s to become of the family company that is Waystar Royco. Nicholas Britell’s epic opening theme will ring out once more as the Roys implode.

With less than a week until everyone’s favorite family reunites, here’s everything we know about the forthcoming season.

Where did season two leave off?

During the season two finale, the Roys boarded a yacht to figure out who would take the fall for the sexual exploitation, hidden deaths, and other forms of corruption which occurred over decades under the Waystar-Royco’s cruise division. Logan “convinced” Kendall to take all of the blame for the cover-up.

Instead, with the help of none other than Gregory “Cousin Greg” Hirsch, Kendall decided to take down his own father with a couple of saved emails.

“The truth is that my father is a malignant presence, a bully, and a liar,” Kendall said during a press conference, capped with a mic drop: “This is the day his reign ends.”

Also in the season finale, Tom told Shiv their “open” relationship is longer working, hinting at a possible divorce for the newlyweds. Roman Roy landed on top as the new COO of Waystar, and Cameron is indeed financially ruined following Willa’s abysmal theatrical premiere.

For a full breakdown of season two’s final events, we’ve got you covered.

What will season three cover?

From the exclusive clip shared last week, the third season picks up from the moment season two ends, with Kendall, Greg, and Karolina rushing from the atomic press conference in their “righteous vehicle.”

In an interview with The Jess Cagle Show, Brian Cox revealed he was the first cast member to know what the new season would hold. “I nearly fell off my chair because [show creator Jesse Armstrong] never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen,” Cox said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s jolly thrilling. That’s all I can say.”

A civil war ensues as not only Logan potentially faces his family, but as shareholders rise up against the CEO as well. Previously holding all of the power, Logan now finds himself relatively alone, with his children no longer pining for his approval—at least for now.

Series creator Jesse Armstrong recently shared more about the season and the ever changing dynamics at hand. “[Kendall’s] liberated by his decision,” Armstrong told TV Guide magazine.



“He’s made a decisive break [from Logan], and that brings some clarity. Kendall being effectively gone means there’s a vacancy for No. 1 son,” Armstrong explains. “And for Shiv and Tom, their marriage will be tested more than ever before,” with the Roy civil war “[pulling] them in different directions.”

Based on Vulture’s profile on the series back in August, we can expect a vacation for the Roy family, as they flew abroad to Tuscany for filming. Tensions will no doubt simmer over elegant dinners in the countryside, with both Kendall and Logan in attendance.

Here’s the trailer for the third season:

As Logan Roy prepares to go “full fucking beast” against his son, the trailer features plenty of hissy fits, concerned glances, and a near delusional Kendall.

No, the third season will not include a COVID-19 storyline

While the filming of the series certainly faced plenty of delays due to the global pandemic, in the profile with Vulture, it was revealed the series would not incorporate COVID-19 into its storyline. Not looking to rewrite the already penned scripts, this decision also considers that the Roys are simply too rich to concern themselves with that.



“These are really wealthy people,” Snook said during the summer’s filming in Tuscany. “And unfortunately, none of the world’s really wealthy people were going to be affected by the pandemic.”

While the characters may not be so concerned about COVID-19, the cast and crew sure were throughout filming. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Cox lauded the efforts taken to ensure the crew’s safety during filming. One of the big changes to production is the use of more sets rather than the hustling and bustling environment of New York City.

“HBO has been fantastic because they are covering every protocol possible, and they really want to be safe because it’s a show they care a lot about,” Cox said. “Our problem with the show is it’s a verity show because we shoot on the move and chronologically. But we now have to change in a way to be more controlled. We’ll have to use more sets than we did before.”

Now let’s look at these salacious promo images:

The father and his daddy’s boy. After Logan has held Kendall under his thumb for his entire life, his son has figuratively and literally turned his back on his manipulative and down right sinister father. The familial relationship at the heart of the series continues its steady beat.

The odd ones out. Shiv and Connor may find a new alliance forming between the two of them as they grovel for respect and authority within Waystar Royco. Poor Shiv—Pinky—now must really choose if she’s going to support her father or run to Kendall’s side. Cameron still eyes a political career, with his little American flag pin, but as seen in the trailer, he places his own name in the pool of possible leaders of the company. ConHeads rejoice.

Advertisement

As everyone knows, you cannot make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs. The jesters of the series have a rocky road ahead of them as Tom still has full knowledge of Greg’s complicity in the cover up, while needing to protect his own behind. Greg did fully go behind Tom’s back and secretly held onto some of the files he was asked to destroy, so he’s right to keep an eye on his drinks for any stray cyanide.

We saved the best for last. HBO gave us an internet-breaking image featuring Gerri Kellman and her slime puppy Roman Roy. The two began quite the Freudian relationship in season two, and it looks like Gerri plans on tightening her grip on the youngest Roy. “Hot. Ugh, hot.”

Who will appear in the third season?

All of the Roy family will return for the third season, including: Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Alan Ruck, and Matthew MacFadyen.

Also, Kendall’s kids (played by Swayam Bhatia and Quentin Morales) do show up at some point. These people, always forgetting about their kids.

On the business side of things, J. Smith Cameron will return as the Waystar Royco corporate attorney Gerri Kellman, with Juliana Canfield as the timid assistant Jess Jordan, Dagmara Dominczyk as head of PR Karolina, and Peter Friedman as Logan’s former right hand man, Frank Vernon.

As Logan says in the trailer, “There’s blood in the water. Sharks are coming.” Familiar and fiendish faces return to witness the downfall of the Roys and grab at any power they can, including Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini.

New enemies surface, as Oscar winner Adrien Brody joins this season as Josh Aaronson “a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.”

Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgård also makes his Succession debut Lukas Matsson, “a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO,” seen in the trailer asking Roman the question everyone’s thinking: When is Logan going to die?

Other newcomers include Sanaa Lathan (Love & Basketball), who revealed on Instagram that she is also filming for the show earlier this year. As Deadline later confirmed, Lathan will have a recurring role in Succession’s third season as “Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer.”

Korean singer and actress Jihae Kim will appear as Berry Schneider, “a leading Public Relations consultant” with Linda Emond joining the cast as senior White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven. Hope Davis has also been cast as Sandi Furness, the daughter of Sandy Furness—Logan Roy’s longtime rival. Dasha Nekrasova (Sunday Girl, The Scary Of Sxity-First) will be joining the cast as someone named Comfry.

Ella Rumpf, known for her role in Julia Ducournau’s Raw, will also be joining the cast in a guest spot, Variety announced in August. The specifics of her role are not know, however it is known she filmed in the part of the series taking place in Italy.

When does the third season premiere?

The first episode premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, October 17. Contrary to the prior seasons, the third season will have only eight episodes instead of the usual ten.

And finally, will there be a fourth season?

Writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett confirmed earlier this year that plans for a fourth season are on the horizon, but it may be the last.

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” Pritchett told The Times. Good things can never last forever, but Pritchett promises her and Armstrong have “a good end in sight.”