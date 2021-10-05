In the new teaser from the upcoming third season of HBO’s elite family drama Succession, we see the direct aftermath of the press conference in which Kendall (Jeremy Strong) publicly exposed his father as the one behind the company’s wrongdoings.

The clip arrives as part of a European launch event for HBO Max, along with other sneak preview clips for upcoming series such as the Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of Dragon and the John Cena-led superhero series Peacemaker.

With a flurry of flashing cameras, Kendall keeps his cool as he heads to Waystar Royco offices to build up his ammunition for the impending corporate war. Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk) briskly walks besides him, with Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) looming behind them, unnecessarily shouting “No comment! No comment!” at reporters.

Kendall, always a bit smug and pompous in his endeavors, refers to his actions as the “fucking revolution.”



As a part of PR, Karolina quickly points out Kendall is in a company car even though he presumably no longer works for the company after his explosive actions. Greg makes a case for his own innocence, claiming he was completely unaware of Kendall’s plan to pin the company’s crimes on Logan Roy (which is presumably untrue).

Feeling Karolina’s apprehension, Kendall presses her, saying he needs a “clean jar” for his plans to ultimately save the company while achieving power.

“This is a fork in your life, Karolina. This is the righteous vehicle,” Kendall asserts.

The third season of Succession picks up right where the second left off, and will follow the Roy family as everyone tries to stake their own claim to power, while avoiding any legal repercussions. All of the Roys, plus their enemies, will return to witness the potential collapse or rebirth of the media empire.

Succession premieres on HBO Max on October 17.