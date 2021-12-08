Google’s “Year in Search” can often show insight into the general zeitgeist of the public . While the search engine can help us find things like affirmations, mental health services, the Mercury in retrograde schedule , and aid us in our doomscrolling—we also use it in abundance to simply find out who someone is and what they’re doing. We look up our favorite songs and musicians or we get spoilers for that movie or TV show everyone is talking about.

This year, p eople wanted to learn more about rapper Travis Scott, most likely following the deadly event at his festival Astroworld. Country singer Morgan Wallen also piqued interest due to his ongoing controversies. Daft Punk presumably landed on the list following their surprise end in February.

This year also marked pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo’s rise as one of the biggest Gen-Z acts, so it’s unsurprising that in addition to being one of the trending names, three songs from her debut album SOUR landed on the top trending song list, with her single “drivers license” at the top.



If that’s not an indication of her skyrocketing popularity, “drivers license” was not only the top trending search in the U.S., but also around the world.

Her three tracks are in good and predictable company, with Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” coming in second for U.S. searches, followed by Adele’s return single “Easy On Me,” and Lil Nas X’s devilishly viral hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

One song does come from left field, though . Despite being released 14 years ago, Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” still managed to snag a spot on the list, showcasing the never- ending power of Gaga.

Google’s top trending musicians and bands in the U.S.

1. Travis Scott

2. Morgan Wallen

3. Adele

4. The Weeknd

5. Dr. Dre

6. Olivia Rodrigo

7. Marilyn Manson

8. Daft Punk

9. Bobby Shmurda

10. Lil Nas X

Google’s top trending songs in the U.S.

1. “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

2. “All Too Well,” Taylor Swift

3. “good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

4. “Wants And Needs,” Drake

5. “Easy On Me,” Adele

6. “WAP,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

7. “Poker Face,” Lady Gaga

8. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes

9. “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X

10. “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo

Google’s top trending songs globally

1. “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

2. “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X

3. “INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes

5. “MAPA,” SB19

6. “good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

7. “Butter,” BTS

8. “Jalebi Baby,” Tesher

9. “Wellerman,” Nathan Evans

10. “Good Days,” SZA