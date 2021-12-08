Google has released its list of top trending movies of 2021, and it’ll surprise no one to see that the biggest blockbuster movies of the year topped the list. Releases from Marvel and DC both made the list, as did many of the movies that streamed on HBO Max, including Dune and Space Jam.

Advertisement

Though it was still a strange year for movie releases, as studios tried to utilize a dual streaming and in-person model, people were apparently still interested in going to the movies in real life. According to Google, “movies near me” was the third top trending search for things “near me,” after only COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

Meanwhile, the Google list of the ten top trending actors included more than a few actors who made headlines for reasons unrelated to their work on screen. Alec Baldwin’s place at the top of the list was probably due to the tragic death on the set of his film Rust. Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson picked up the number two spot, helped by his role in The Suicide Squad and his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The only movie-related meme to make the search engine’s top ten meme list was “Vin Diesel family,” a reference to his role in the Fast & Furious series and Dom Toretto’s love of family above all (though F9 did not make the top ten movie list).

Google’s top trending movie searches in 2021

1) Black Widow

2) Eternals

3) Halloween Kills

4) Mortal Kombat

5) Dune

6) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

7) Godzilla vs. Kong

8) The Suicide Squad

9) Space Jam

10) In the Heights

Google’s top trending actor searches in 2021

1) Alec Baldwin

2) Pete Davidson

3) Shailene Woodley

4) Gina Carano

5) Armie Hammer

6) Jake Gyllenhaal

7) Dave Chappelle

8) Bo Burnham

9) Olivia Wilde

10) Dog the Bounty Hunter