February doesn’t have too much in store at Disney+, but it does include the long-awaited return of a beloved animated series. Seventeen years after its last season aired on Disney Channel, The Proud Family is back with its sequel series, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder.



When we first met Penny Proud, she was a preteen, but she’s all grown up now—much to her dad Oscar’s dismay. This revival also introduces some new characters voiced by major stars like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, and more. You can finally watch The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder on February 23.

Disney+ is also premiering other titles, including Alice’s Wonderland Cafe, an Alice In Wonderland TV series aimed at younger children, featuring Alice’s great-granddaughter—who also happens to be named Alice and dresses exactly like her. There’s also behind-the-scenes looks at Marvel Studios titles Hawkeye and Eternals in Marvel Studios: Assembled; and there’s a winter-themed installment of The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse, featuring old school-style animated shorts. Check out full list of what’s arriving to the streamer below.

What is coming to Disney+ in February 2022?

Available February 2

The Chicken Squad (S1, episodes 1-4)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

Available February 4

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

Available February 9

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, episodes 1-6)

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye

Available February 16

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals

Available February 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

Available February 23

Free Guy

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Available February 25

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

