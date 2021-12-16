For anyone signed up for Disney+ to watch Hawkeye, the streaming service has cleverly organized its January lineup to convince you to stick around for at least another month. Not only will there be new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett coming every week (we we’re going to say new “chapters” as a book joke, but the Disney+ press release says they will actually be called “chapters”), but Marvel fans will also be able to stream Eternals and another Assembled behind-the-scenes Marvel special (this time about Hawkeye, naturally, since it will be the thing that recently ended).

If that’s not enough, Disney+ will also have a bunch of stuff for kids, like Like Mike, Like Mike 2, The Sandlot, and Betty White Goes Wild! (which we assume is for kids, because kids love Betty White). There’s also The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild, a spin-off of the Ice Age movies that comes 11 months or so after Disney murdered Ice Age mascot Scrat and shuttered the studio that made his movies.

What is coming to Disney+ in January 2022?

Avail able January 1

X-Men: First Class

Available January 5

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

The Book Of Boba Fett, “Chapter 2"

Available January 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

Available January 12

Eternals

The Book Of Boba Fett, “Chapter 3"

Available January 14

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

Available January 19

Vets On The Beach (S1)

Vets On The Beach (S2)

The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Batch 2 Premiere - Season 2

Assembled: The Making Of Hawkeye

The Book Of Boba Fett, “Chapter 4"

Available January 26

Random Rings (S1)

Random Rings (S2)

The Book Of Boba Fett, “Chapter 5"

Available January 28

The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild

