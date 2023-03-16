Here's your Masked Singer reveal(s) for tonight

Two more famous folk decapitated on The Masked Singer tonight—but in a fun, game show kind of way, as the Fox reality singing series de-masked two more competitors, The Jackalope and The Squirrel. (Note to self: Small furry animals fare poorly in Masked Singer land.) (Although given that they un-headed The Wolf last week, maybe it’s just brutal for the animal kingdom all around.) And we’ll reveal who these two participants were, of course, just as soon as we put a paragraph break in this paragraph, because god knows we don’t need Masked Singer fans kicking down our doors because they saw the wrong lead-in text on Facebook.

Ah, okay, there we go.

So, yeah: Two eliminations tonight, with the first being The Squirrel, as Watchmen star Malin Akerman (who will always be Childrens Hospital star Malin Akerman to us) was revealed beneath the big, fuzzy mask. She was defeated by the raw razzle-dazzle of “Sesame Street Night,” and specifically by Grover Washington Jr.’s “Just The Two Of Us,” which she performed. (Did she pick the song for the Grover connection? One can only assume.)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Jackalope was revealed as Venezuelan-American singer and YouTuber Lele Pons, who was revealed after losing her battle royale to The Fairy with a performance of Imagine Dragons’ “On Top Of The World.” Earlier in the evening, Pons had performed a cover of Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever,” while The Count—Sesame Street’s least murderous vampire—held up signs broadcasting clues to the audience.

Tragically, the panelists refused to find mercy in their hearts tonight by saving Pons through the intervention of the Ding Dong Keep It On bell—the Masked Singer equivalent of a governor’s stay of execution. Instead, she was exiled, alongside Akerman, back into a world of regulation-sized heads, and very few opportunities to sing under 30 pounds of faux fur.