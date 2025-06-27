R.I.P. Rebekah Del Rio, "Llorando" singer from Mulholland Drive

Del Rio worked with Lynch again on Twin Peaks: The Return.

By Emma Keates  |  June 27, 2025 | 12:41pm
Screenshot: Universal Pictures
Film News Rebekah Del Rio
R.I.P. Rebekah Del Rio,

Rebekah Del Rio, the singer who performed “Llordando,” a moving, Spanish-language rendition of Roy Orbison’s “Crying” in a pivotal scene from Mulholland Drive, died June 23 in her Los Angeles home. Variety confirmed the singer’s death through the Los Angeles coroner’s office, but no additional details have been shared as of this writing. She was 57.

Del Rio and David Lynch shared a CAA agent, Brian Loucks, who introduced the two artists at at the director’s recording studio. Del Rio had previously landed a country record deal in Nashville based on her recording of “Llorando,” which she called “THE song” in a 2018 interview with 25 Years Later. Lynch asked Del Rio to perform the song during their initial 20-or-so minute meeting, and secretly recorded her while she sang. In the interview, Del Rio recalled thinking, “Wow that was a whirlwind, that was like a David Lynch film, like what the heck just happened you know?” in the aftermath of the meeting, but went back to her normal life not thinking much of it.

Shortly after, however, she got a call from Loucks to tell her that Lynch was “obsessed” with the song and “cannot stop listening to it.” That performance inspired the legendary Club Silencio scene, which Lynch originally wrote while he was plotting Mulholland Drive as a TV series. It’s also one of the first scenes he shot when he decided to convert the project into a feature film, Rolling Stone reports.

In the scene, lead actors Naomi Watts and Laura Harring both weep while watching Del Rio’s performance from a balcony in the club. The scene ends with Del Rio collapsing, revealing that she had been lip-syncing the whole time, but in reality, she performed the song live for each of Lynch’s “many takes,” as she told IndieWire in 2022. “I’ve seen lip-syncing in a lot of films and television and have noticed the vibrato in their throats is not moving. It’s pretty apparent that they’re not really singing,” she explained. “For me, it takes away from the experience. I didn’t want anyone to think that I was lip-syncing.”

“I felt I had to produce that same feeling with the vibrato in my throat so the audience could see it. I also wanted the beautiful girls in the balcony, [the film’s stars] Laura Harring and Naomi Watts, to experience it live,” she continued. “They were present while I was doing my scene, so I sang to them.” 

Del Rio’s relationship with Lynch continued throughout the rest of his career. She performed an original song, “No Stars,” in Twin Peaks: The Return, and recently toured with The Red Room Orchestra Plays the Music of Twin Peaks. Less than two weeks before her death, she performed live at a Mulholland Drive screening benefiting the Philosophical Research Society in Los Angeles. 

Lynch wasn’t the only director to take note of Del Rio’s talents. She also sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” in Richard Kelly’s 2006 film Southland Tales, and can be heard on the soundtracks of Sin City, Man On Fire, and Streets Of Legend.

 
Join the discussion...
 