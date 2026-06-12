Glen Powell and Richard Linklater might bring Hit Man back as a TV show You're The Worst's Stephen Falk is reportedly on the hook to showrun the series, based on Powell and Linklater's 2023 crime comedy.

Glen Powell and Richard Linklater’s 2023 comedy Hit Man already has a pretty hefty dose of episodic DNA built into its structure (at least, until its main plot kicks in about a third of the way into its running time). Based on a real guy named Gary Johnson, who spent several years working with Texas police to pose as a hired killer to catch people trying to hire hired killers, the film follows Powell—still in the early stages of his now-crippling “disguise acting” addiction—as he rotates through a series of personas in order to better get his clients/victims to open up. A big part of the early pleasures of the movie is the way the audience watches Powell chameleon his way through these encounters, telling and showing people exactly what they want to hear, the sort of thing that feels like it’d pretty easy to blow out into a more procedural structure.