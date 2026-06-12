Glen Powell and Richard Linklater might bring Hit Man back as a TV show

You're The Worst's Stephen Falk is reportedly on the hook to showrun the series, based on Powell and Linklater's 2023 crime comedy.

By William Hughes  |  June 11, 2026 | 8:36pm
Glen Powell in Hit Man, Photo: Matt Lankes / Netflix
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Glen Powell and Richard Linklater might bring Hit Man back as a TV show

Glen Powell and Richard Linklater’s 2023 comedy Hit Man already has a pretty hefty dose of episodic DNA built into its structure (at least, until its main plot kicks in about a third of the way into its running time). Based on a real guy named Gary Johnson, who spent several years working with Texas police to pose as a hired killer to catch people trying to hire hired killers, the film follows Powell—still in the early stages of his now-crippling “disguise acting” addiction—as he rotates through a series of personas in order to better get his clients/victims to open up. A big part of the early pleasures of the movie is the way the audience watches Powell chameleon his way through these encounters, telling and showing people exactly what they want to hear, the sort of thing that feels like it’d pretty easy to blow out into a more procedural structure.

Which is something Netflix, Linklater, and Powell are all apparently inclined to test out. This is per Deadline, which reports that, while the streamer itself refused to comment, there’s apparently now a Hit Man TV series in development, with both Powell and Linklater (who co-wrote and co-produced the movie together) attached to executive produce. Notably, these reports do not say if Powell will reprise the movie role; he’s a pretty busy dude at the moment, even if his various flavors of swagger were pretty instrumental to the film’s success, ultimately a Golden Globe nomination for the part.

Regardless, the actual day-to-day duties on the series will reportedly be handled by Stephen Falk, who’s been pretty quiet since his You’re The Worst went off the air at FXX back in 2019. (He was supposedly developing a new fantasy series for Showtime, and wrote a few episodes of 2023 TV oddball Hello Tomorrow! for Apple TV, but has otherwise been radio-silent.) Falk previously had a major hand in Orange Is The New Black and Weeds, so this sort of pitch-black crime comedy vibe isn’t necessarily outside his wheelhouse.

 
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